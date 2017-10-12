Chadwick Boseman And Sterling K. Brown On What Thurgood Marshall Would Think Of Donald Trump

Tomorrow, Chadwick Boseman is returning to the big screen in the biopic Thurgood , which follows the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American to be appointed to the Supreme Court. The film also stars two-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown .

Considering our current cultural climate, we had to ask what they believe Thurgood Marshall would think of our current president. Neither of them held back. Boseman, who plays Marshall in the movie, said, "He would be disappointed to a certain degree with the face that things are so divisive right now. And that the system is not working."



Brown bluntly added, "I don't think he'd be a fan of the current president." I think we agree!



Watch the full interview above. Don't forget, Thurgood is in theaters tomorrow and it's directed by Reginald Hudlin, who also produced Django Unchained.