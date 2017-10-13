Blac Chyna's Temper May Get Her In Trouble With The Police

Blac Chyna has had it with the paparazzi following her every move. In fact, she's gotten so ticked off, recently, that she took matters into her own hands by smashing someone's phone into the ground. However, the action isn't going unnoticed as the owner of the device put the matter into the cops' hands.

According to TMZ, Chyna is listed as the suspect in what is described as a misdemeanor vandalism report the Los Angeles Police Department took early Thursday morning at around 3:30 a.m.

The site reports that the man was shooting a video of the model while she left a Hollywood night club and she didn't appreciate the unwanted attention.

TMZ caught the exchange on tape, showing Chyna slapping something out of a man's hand. They report that she repeatedly told the photographers that she didn't want to be shot at the time, but they persisted, after which she went off, threatening to get some "real n****s" to handle them.