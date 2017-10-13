Watch The Trailer For Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It'

While fans of the original await the premiere of the remake, the streaming service is giving everyone a taste of what to expect in the new trailer showing the revamped story and characters.

Spike Lee 's classic 1986 film, She's Gotta Have It, has received a modern spin and will air exclusively on Netflix on Thanksgiving Day.

The new series will welcome newcomer DeWanda Wise as the lead character, Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her 20s. The series will chronicle her life as she tries to balance three lovers, her friendships and a burgeoning career.

The Netflix series consists of 10 episodes and serves as a collaborative effort between Lee and his wife.

The official trailer for the series gives a modern take on the original narrative, giving fans a vibrant preview of what to expect.

Take a look, below: