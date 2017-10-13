Sterling K. Brown On Why You Need To See 'Thurgood' This Weekend

If you need some education and inspiration in your life, go see Thurgood , which is in theaters today. The movie follows the life of Thurgood Marshall , the first African-American to be appointed to the Supreme Court. Directed by Reginald Hudlin , the movie stars two-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad and Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall.

In an exclusive interview with Sterling K. Brown, the actor said, "It's an entertaining film, you will get educated. You are going to learn about a case that very few people know about that actually transpired in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1941. Joseph Spell was tried for the rape and attempted homicide of Eleanor Strubing in front of an all-white jury." Thurgood Marshall, who was the lone lawyer at the NAACP, defended Spell and would later go on to make history.

Hudlin was straight up about going out to support Thurgood, "If the people that watch BET don't see this movie, shame on you! What are you doing? How are you spending your time instead of seeing Thurgood Marshall?" He even added, "Take your date, take your girlfriend, take your side chick and you will have a really good time!" Can't argue with that! But seriously, this is a film we all need to support.



Watch the full interview above. Thurgood is in theaters now.