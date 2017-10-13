Tokyo Toni Slams Eminem Over Snoop's 'N***a' Comment

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
Eminem's now viral anti-Trump freestyle was the talk of the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards — and the entire internet — the past few days. While everyone except Fox news is praising him for his performance (most notably, Snoop Dogg, who went as far as to claim him as an "honorary n***a"), one person who doesn't share the sentiment is Blac Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni.
It all started when Snoop shared his opinion on Eminem's politically charged rhyme:
Snoop's choice of words didn't sit well with Tokyo Toni, who took to Instagram Live to share her gripe on the situation with her followers.
"Boy will never be a n***a," she said. "No, Eminem. You are a f*****g white boy that spoke a bunch of bulls**t. Who the f**k you think you playing with?"
Watch her full rant, below:
Recap Eminem's much-discussed performance in the BET video, above.
(Photos from Left: Steve Granitz/WireImage, Toyko Toni via Twitter, Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
