What In The World Are Blac Chyna And Tyga Doing Back Together?

Blac Chyna and Tyga are supposedly on better terms than we might’ve thought. They’re at least civil enough to take their son to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles together.

The former couple were spotted at the theme park on Saturday with King Cairo in hand to celebrate his fifth birthday. Dream Kardashian was also present.

Cairo walked alongside Chyna and Tyga while Dream sat in the stroller being pushed by a woman walking with the group.

Tyga and Blac Chyna split in 2014 while BC split with Rob Kardashian last December after Dream was born a month earlier.

See photos of Blac Chyna’s outing with Tyga, King Cairo and Dream below.