Ray J's New Show Has A Surprising Message For Women

The show is based on Wahida Clark’s 2004 best-seller and will be produced by Melvin Childs , author of Never Would Have Made It: The Rise of Tyler Perry .

Ray J is officially set to star in a new musical called “Thugs and the Women Who Love ‘Em” next month at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

According to Page Six, the reality star/singer says he’s excited about working with co-star and fellow singer K. Michelle. Even some nudity will reportedly be involved. “K. Michelle is my dream woman in the play,” he said. “There is nudity in the most creative way — but I can’t tell you who.”

In real life, Ray J is newlywed to his Love & Hip Hop Hollywood co-star Princess Love and best believe she’ll have the leash ready for any over-the-top scenes in the musical.

“Princess just gives me the look, and the look says everything . . . Being married one year in, there has to be a level of respect,” he told the website.

When it comes to the show, Ray J says “the overall message is to be your own boss and don’t take no s**t from nobody. When women watch this play, you will be inspired to be the ‘super you.’” As for men, “the man inside of you will come out when you watch.”

