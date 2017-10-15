Yandy Smith's Emotional Birthday Post For A 'Love & Hip Hop' Co-Star Embarrassingly Backfired

It looks like the drama is being ratcheted up just in time for the forthcoming new season of Love & Hip Hop: New York .

On Saturday (October 14), Yandy Smith thought it’d be sweet to wish her friend and co-star Kimbella Vanderhee a happy birthday on Instagram.

“No matter where life takes us or how close or far we live from each other, no matter how many break ups to make ups we have...you'll always be close because you have a very special place in my heart,” she captioned in part under a picture of the two. “Thank you for all the laughs, all the strength and all those moments of silence when there were no words to be said just hugs. Happy Birthday.”

What Yandy probably didn’t expect was heavy backlash from Kimbella, who tore her apart for not actually texting her on her special day.

“Yandy how long has it been since we’ve spoken?!” she commented on the post. “You didn’t call or text me for my birthday, but put this post up because it makes you ‘look good’ that’s f***ed up knowing how loyal of a friend I was to you for years! You could have kept this post to ya self or at least text it to me if you really meant it… but again like I said it’s a ‘Good Look’ for you.”

It seems like it’s deeper than just birthday wishes too. After her reply, a fan said it’s “not that deep work it out” to which Kimbella clapped back, “How you know it’s not that ‘Deep’? Tf y’all be swearing y’all know EVERYTHING.”

What do you think? Is Kimbella over the top on this one? Let us know in the comment section below.