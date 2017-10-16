Call Maury! Blac Chyna Reportedly Has Some Questions About Who Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby’s Father

RadarOnline.com reports, King Cairo's parents have “bonded over their Kardashian nightmare, and feel they both had a lucky escape.” Damn, sounds like some serious post-traumatic stress syndrome.



After the two spent time together for King Cairo’s fifth birthday, the site claims, “Chyna told Tyga he needs to demand a paternity test once her baby is born, because she doesn’t trust anyone in that family as far as she can throw them.” Kylie and Tyga broke up in January, by April reports surfaced Kylie was dating rapper Travis Scott and by September it was announced that Kylie is three months pregnant with Travis’ baby. Sounds like Blac Chyna is giving this the side-eye.



RadarOnline.com also reports “Tyga’s been texting Kylie while Travis has been on tour.” If these "reports" are true then this might be even messier than the Chyna and Rob saga that ruled the summer of 2017. We’ll definitely keep you posted.



