See Marvel's Epic New 'Black Panther' Trailer

We have the perfect Monday treat for you, courtesy of Marvel!
Time is drawing nearer for the highly anticipated premiere of Marvel's Black Panther and with roughly four months left until the wait is over, the folks at Marvel are upping the ante with the release of a brand new trailer that is sure to get you hype for what's to come.
The action-packed trailer shows how the title character, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), got his bearings as the superhero and shows the introductions of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and more.
You don't want to miss this.
Take a look at the trailer, below:
Marvel's Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.
