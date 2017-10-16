Ne-Yo's Wife Apologizes For Getting Super Ratchet On Reality Show

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith is back on the reality TV circuit in the E! series Platinum Life. In fact, she's already made a splash in the show's premiere episode, getting into a nearly physical dispute with her cast member Asiah Collins (Kid Ink's wife).
Since the clip aired, Crystal's apparently regretting her approach and has recorded a video apologizing for her actions.
During the episode, Crystal and Asiah's disagreement got so real that the two almost came to blows while confined to the tight space of a private jet.
Seemingly regretful for how everything went down, Crystal posted the apology video below, supported by the caption, "#ATrueWorkInProgress! Pride aside, I want all of you amazing women not to do what I've done but to learn from it. The tongue is mightier than the sword and I want us to learn to take the higher road in all situations."
Take a look below:
(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
The actress is legitimately confused.
