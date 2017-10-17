Well, Damn: This Legendary Comedian Set NeNe Leakes On Fire

NeNe Leakes can’t seem to get it right. First her feud with Kim Zolciak leading to threats of a potential lawsuit, then she was fired from the Xscape tour for making an offensive rape joke at a heckler, and now a comedy legend is coming at her with shade.

Veteran comedian Paul Mooney took to Twitter sharing a photo of him, NeNe and another woman. While it appeared to be smiles and good times in the picture, Mooney called the reality starlet out for not doing her due diligence as a rising comedian.

Sometimes? grin n bear it. I met NeNe, she never heard of me, Paul Mooney/ Godfather of comedy? How is she a comedian? pic.twitter.com/FGaJepaOqf — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) October 14, 2017

“Sometimes? grin n bear it. I met NeNe, she never heard of me, Paul Mooney/Godfather of comedy? How is she a comedian?” he wrote. When fans asked if NeNe could’ve been joking about not knowing him, Mooney added, “No joke, her husband took her aside, whispered in her ear and then the fake began!” While Paul Mooney has been vocal about his displeasure with her, NeNe Leakes has yet to reply to his claims.

Written by Jasmine Washington