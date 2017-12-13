Sterling K. Brown, Mary J. Blige And Anthony Anderson Nab 2018 SAG Awards Nominations

Just days after the 2018 Golden Globes nominations were announced, the actors, films and series honored by the Screen Actors Guild followed suit, and a few of your favorites may have made the cut.

Announced this morning by actresses Niecy Nash and Olivia Munn at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, the nominees for the 24th annual SAG Awards saw the likes of Mary J. Blige, Denzel Washington, Anthony Anderson and more recognized for their work.

According to Deadline, Daniel Kaluuya and Washington will go head-to-head, competing in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for their respective performances in Get Out and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Meanwhile, the likes of Blige (Mudbound), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Anderson (Black-ish) and Aziz Ansari (Master of None) were recognized for their outstanding work in the respective categories for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Get Out and Black-ish were also nominated in the categories for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, respectively.

Timeless talent Morgan Freeman is set to receive the Life Achievement Award during the ceremony.

Unlike the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards are considered the strongest indicator of who will be the front-runners during Oscar season. Another key difference is that the actors themselves serve as the voters, as opposed to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that determines the Golden Globes nominees.

See the full list of nominees here.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on Sunday, January 21, 2018, on TNT and TBS.