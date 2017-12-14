Well, It Sure AF Looks Like Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle Are Back Together

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle are on "some T.I. and Tiny shit," as the internet likes to say.
Just a couple of weeks after the former couple took to social media to confirm to the public that they were no longer together (the rapper saying they were "deciding to separate and raise [their] son together as the main priority"), they each decided to nurse their broken hearts by flirting with each other. Constantly. On Instagram.
After Nipsey caption-mused whether he should "pull out or naw" under a sexy pic of Lauren, his ex returned the favor by shooting her shot on his "thirst trap" pic.
Get more on the former couple with BET Breaks, above.
Under a photo of Hussle, the former The Game actress commented, "Ol fine ass," prompting many to ask, "Are these two done, or nah?"
Take a look, below:
This comes after the MC made a similar gesture by posting a photo of his now ex-girlfriend with the caption, "Pull out or naw?"
Are these two playing with our emotions? What's really good, here?
(Photo from left: Valerie Macon/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage)
