Jennifer Hudson Accuses Her Ex Of Massive, Shady Plot To 'Ruin Her Career'

Jennifer Hudson is currently in the midst of a nasty custody battle with her ex-fiancé, David Otunga, and most recently, she's claimed that the former wrestler's slanderous remarks are all just a plot to ruin her career.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the "Where You At" crooner has asked a judge for an emergency protection order to prevent what she calls Otunga's "continued efforts to place [her] in a bad light and tarnish her reputation."

She further added that she believes her ex-fiancé "or a third party on his behalf" leaked "false" information to the media that he was awarded full custody of their 8-year-old son, David Otunga Jr., and even requested that the court find him in contempt for apparently violating a confidentiality agreement they had in place.

“[Otunga]’s and his agents’ ongoing effort to place [her] in a false light and creative negative news is harmful to the parties’ child and to [her] career,” she argued in the papers. “Without [her] career, the family would suffer irreparable injury financially as she is primary supporting the family due to [Otunga]’s voluntary underemployment.”

The couple ended their decade-long engagement in November.