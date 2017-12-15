Kim Zolciak Says Someone Definitely Got Fired From 'RHOA,' And She Knows Who It Is

Looks like she's one step closer to getting what she wants. Kim recently posted a tweet alleging that someone from the current cast was fired and that she knows who it is.

Kim Zolciak currently serves as a "friend of the cast" in the now-airing season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta , but she's determined to be a full-time castmember and has no problem stealing her peach from someone else.

Kim let the cat out of the bag in a tweet where she wrote, "Poof! #LostYourPeach," followed by a peach emoji.

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, the reality star expounded on her words, but was reluctant on saying who the fired cast member is, "I would get in so much trouble if I tell you. I can't tell you. You'll have to wait and see, next year."

While she refused to reveal exactly who the allegedly axed Housewife is, fans are under the impression that, judging by her ecstatic reaction to the news, that it may be her nemesis Kenya Moore.

The recently married cast member has been getting the side-eye from the show's production since her secret wedding over the summer. It is reported that the powers that be at RHOA are still not over the fact that she withheld such a major moment in her life from the producers

Moore, on the other hand, reportedly remains adamant that her job on the show is secure as, according to her, her "storyline speaks for itself."

Only time will tell who turns out to be the dropped Housewife. Ready to play the guessing game?

Watch Kim spill the tea, below: