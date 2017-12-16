Lucky Dawg: Kirk Frost’s Paternity Dispute Was Allegedly Dismissed For The Strangest Reason

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kirk Frost ’s impending child support saga with Jasmine Washington has become a huge part of his storyline in the last two seasons of the reality series. The long standing child support claim against Frost by his alleged mistress has been dismissed, but not for reasons dismissing his alleged paternity.

According to BOSSIP.com, Washington’s child support case was thrown out not because Frost was found not to be the father of her son, but because he vanished before Washington’s lawyers could serve him with paperworker before her given deadline.

An insider reportedly informed the site that Washington finally tracked Frost down two months after the deadline when her Gwinnett County judge originally gave her two weeks to do so.

Despite BOSSIP’s claim’s TheHollywoodLife.com reached out to the rising reality starlet’s attorney who shot down rumors surrounding the case’s alleged dismissal. “Nothing has happened… it is not true what BOSSIP is reporting,” Tony Mathis, who serves as Washington’s legal counsel, said.

Aside from claiming that Kirk Frost fathered her young son, Kannon, Jasmine Washington claims she was given a monthly allowance and a car in exchange for being with the reality star prior to giving birth. Once she delivered her son and decided that she wanted to end their relationship, Washington claims that Frost cut her off financially and began denying her paternity of her son.