Papoose’s Anniversary Message For Remy Ma Will Legit Make You Cry

A lot of times we report on marriages and relationships that fall apart so it’s always nice to share stories of couples that are still going strong.

Take Papoose’s union with Remy Ma. Sunday (December 17) was the couple’s anniversary and Pap decided to write a beautiful tribute to his love.

“Thank you for being my wife. It is within that moment, I was allowed to become a husband. Thank you for being honest,” the Brooklyn rapper captioned under a video collage of pics of the two over the years. “It is within that very moment I learned the definition of truth. Thanks for challenging me. It is within that moment that I was able to dig deep, become inspired, & gain self discipline. Which equaled loyalty ( C+D=L) In life we don't remember days we remember moments & my every moment with you has been splendid. It is you who made me a better man.

“Trials, tribulations, ups, downs, obstacles, all overcame in the name of loyalty,” he continued. “On this day we commemorate our anniversary. This day proves we passed the test. That is the test of time! As Time waits for no one. I assure u this is only the beginning. Many more joyful days peaceful/fruitful nights, special occasions, & moments to come. Happy anniversary baby girl! Sincerely yours Papoose Mackie #blacklove #merrymackieholiday.”

We’re so here for this. It’s the perfect attitude for the holiday season.

See Papoose’s anniversary tribute to Remy Ma below.