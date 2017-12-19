Keri Hilson And Ricardo Lockette Announced Their Break Up With The Absolute Pettiest Tweets

Ah, subliminal Instagram posts. They’re perfect for making the public wonder about drama going on behind the scenes.

Our latest version of this tactic was deployed by former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette on girlfriend Keri Hilson. Over the weekend, Lockette posted a text meme on IG that seemed to indicate his relationship with the singer/actress is all over.

“I want to inspire people,” he meme read. I want someone to look at me and say ‘Because of you, I didn’t give up.” Even less subliminal was the caption which read, “#EnjoyTheProcess #newbeginnings #Rockette To be continued..... wish you the best beautiful.” That’s not all. Apparently the split began over a week ago and Hilson was the one to be subliminal on social media.

A “mistake” is usually the word people prefer to use when it really was a RISK they DECIDED to take. But word to the wise, make sure you can handle both outcomes. ✌🏾 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 11, 2017 Lol wish you the best!! 🥂 https://t.co/s9YoUMRu9m — Ricardo Lockette (@RicardoLockette) December 19, 2017

“A “mistake” is usually the word people prefer to use when it really was a RISK they DECIDED to take,” she tweeted. “But word to the wise, make sure you can handle both outcomes.” Retweeting the message, Lockette responded with a similar comment to his latest, writing, “Lol wish you the best!!” Seems like the breakup wasn’t that rough and ended on good terms. We wish the best for both.

Written by Paul Meara