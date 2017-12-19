Kim Kardashian Says The Guy Who 'Does All My Lawsuits' Thinks She Could Have Been The Country's Greatest Legal Mind Since Ginsberg

On Monday (December 18), Kim K took a video of her attorney, who seemed to have the, uh, brilliant idea that she could become a lawyer based off her “instincts.”

One, actually two, people believe it should be a thing. According to PEOPLE , the reality TV star and businesswoman recently took to Snapchat to let the world know that she may be interested in a new trade.

“Okay guys, I’m here with my attorney, Mike Kump, who does all of my lawsuits, everything — and listen to what he was just telling me,” she told her followers via her Snap Story.

“Kim, I’ve been doing this for 35 years and I said you missed your calling,” he replied. “You really should be a lawyer. That’s what you need to be.”

*Face palm*.



“You’ve got the perfect instincts, you’ve got great judgment, and you know how to present your position in the most articulate manner and convince people of your point of view,” he continued. “Will you please join my law firm?”

Wait for it...

“I’ll just be an intern,” she responded. “When things slow down, all I want to do is be an intern on like, a really exciting Howard Weitzman/Shawn Holley case.”

And for the final kiss up...

“You’re hired!” Kump quipped. “Immediately.”

Welp. We’re not discouraging any goals she might have but this was cornier than a maize field. Also bad: she's Snapchatting her lawyer. SMH.

Kim Kardashian Esq? Guess we'll have to see.