Chappelle Tells Poor Whites: 'Trump Is Fighting For Me, Not You'

Most recently, a clip of the iconic comic sharing his thoughts on the latter went viral, with him keeping it all the way real about whom Trump is working to protect.

Dave Chappelle isn't one to hold his tongue when he has just about anything to say, and that philosophy applies especially to the current President of the United States and those who elected for him to win the presidency.

In the clip, taken from his upcoming Netflix special Equanimity, his third streaming special in a year, Chappelle directly talks about "poor whites" who elected President Trump. More hilariously, he urges them to come to the realization that he's actually not "their" president, but rather that of the rich.

"I've never had a problem with white people ever in my life, but, full disclosure, poor whites are my least favorites," he said. "We've got a lot of trouble out of them, and I've never seen so many of them up close... I stood with them in line [to vote]... and I listened to them say naive, poor white people things."

Expounding on their belief that Trump would help them once he was in office, the comic recalled overhearing a conversation among them while he stood in line to vote, taking this opportunity to shed some light on what Trump's true intentions were.

"I'm standing there, thinking in my mind, 'You dumb motherf**ker. You are poor," he said as the crowed roared in applause. "He's fighting for me."

Chappelle's net worth is estimated to be over $40 million and he was reportedly paid $60 million by Netflix for his three specials. So the massive Tax Bill that Trump just signed is bound to benefit him more than the poor who voted for Trump.

