Someone Is Using Oprah's Name To Scam Folks For The Holidays And She's Not Having It

It's no secret that Oprah Winfrey is one of the most generous celebrities in Hollywood. However, someone is using her giving nature to their advantage by posing as the TV icon in a questionable social media "giveaway" promotion. In an attempt to prevent anyone from falling for the scam, Oprah has taken to social media herself to warn folks not to fall for the trick.



The post, which bares the media queen's name, has gone viral on Instagram, specifically, and is promising a Holiday giveaway of $5,000 to its first 100,000 fans who follow its OWN media network Christmas page. Those who eventually follow the instructions, however, are eventually asked for money. Lil' Duval put the page on blast after noticing that a few folks had already fallen victim.



This is proof that y’all slow as fuck. Like how are y’all still falling for this shit? pic.twitter.com/bFgF8hBwO3 — lil duval (@lilduval) December 19, 2017

After getting word of the scam, Oprah took to social media to personally urge her fans not to take the bait. "I just wanted you to know that somebody out there is trying to scam you using my name and my avatar on social media by asking for money and to sign up for an OWN account on Instagram," she told her followers. "It's a fraud, it's a fraud, it's a fraud! Don't believe it! Don't give up any banking or personal account information to anyone posing as me or anyone else for that matter." Take a look at her message below:



The OWN Twitter account echoed her statement in a tweet of their own.

Be careful out there this holiday season, folks!



Written by Moriba Cummings