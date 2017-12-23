Here’s How Lamar Odom Reacted To Khloé Kardashian’s Big Pregnancy Reveal

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement is still making waves online days after her big reveal. Whether it’s shade from social media users calling out her baby daddy Tristan Thompson to fellow celebs offering their best wishes, Kardashian’s new addition has got the people going. One person in particular is Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom .

According to HollywoodLife.com, Odom is “happy for Khloe but that doesn’t mean this doesn’t hurt, it’s heartbreaking for him that she’s having a baby with someone else.” A source close to the former NBA star continued, “He’s not over Khloe, but their divorce is still a painful subject for him and one of his biggest regrets is that he wasn’t able to get her pregnant. And now that she’s having someone else’s baby it’s a big reminder of how he failed.”

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom actively tried to conceive over the course of their marriage but failed to get pregnant. That fact has many people blaming him for their failure to conceive. “People are giving him grief over it too, saying this proves all their fertility troubles were his fault; it’s humiliating. And the things she said in her announcement only makes this worse, the stuff about how God’s timing was right all along might be true but it’s still a huge slap in the face to Lamar,” the source continued.

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post earlier this week.