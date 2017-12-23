Tiffany Haddish Reveals The Life Advice Beyoncé Whispered In Her Ear

It’s hard not to love Tiffany Haddish, which is why the actress and comedian has been rubbing shoulders with elites in the entertainment industry.
We already knew she was pretty close with Beyonce and Jay-Z, which is why she linked with the power couple yesterday (December 22) and things look like they got pretty LIT.
Haddish took to Instagram to reveal a piece of advice Queen Bey gave to her and it had us cracking TF up.
“@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping," she wrote. "But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn #beyonce.”
The Girls Trip star also revealed what Jay-Z told her. Seems like both are about that party life.
"Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal..... But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!#thelastblackunicorn #SHEREADY #jayz," she captioned.
SMH. Must be nice.
See the photos and captions of Tiffany Haddish's Friday turn up above.
(Photo: Tiffany Haddish via Instagram)
