Torrei Hart Responds To Rumors That She’s Booed Up With This Compton Rapper

The Internet pulled up receipts.

Published 5 hours ago

It was kind of surprising that Torrei Hart was reportedly hooking up with rapper from Compton. However now, she’s supposedly responding to those rumors.

After rapper Slim 400 posted a picture of his and her watches being worn by him and Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, social media became wide-eyed.

Now, according to Fameolous, Hart says “hell no, not true” in regards to hooking up with Slim and that they are just friends.

Hmmm. Wonder how Slim’s taking it?

The rapper has recently made somewhat of a name for himself as a member of YG’s crew and even has songs with A$AP Ferg and West Coast rap legend WC.

At least he’s got that going for him.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

