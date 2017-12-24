Guess Who’s Reportedly Hollering At Pregnant Kylie Jenner After Hearing Rumors That Travis Scott Is Cheating?

It’s pretty well known that Tyga isn’t all the way over Kylie Jenner and his latest actions pretty much prove it.

After it’s been rumored that Travis Scott cheated on the reality TV star, the L.A. rapper supposedly took the opportunity to move in on her.

A source tells Hollywood Life that “Tyga reached out to Kylie to make it clear to her that he still has very strong feelings for her. Tyga, over a few text messages, basically told his ex that, I miss you, still love you and would treat you better than your man is.

He also let her know that King misses her too and asks about her all the time. Tyga wanted Kylie to know that if she ever felt neglected that he would always welcome her back.”

Travis Scott is the father of Kylie’s soon-to-be-born child however since he’s been on tour so often, tension’s reportedly mounted. On social media, he’s been often seen flirting with other women, even Blac Chyna.

This is getting interesting.