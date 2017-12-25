Did Rob Kardashian Move On From Blac Chyna By Hooking Up With This Gorgeous Instagram Model?

Rob Kardashian was reportedly seeing a new boo for the holidays, but has he really moved on from Blac Chyna ?

Rumors surfaced that he was hooking up with Fabby Salazar , who posted photos on social media from inside Rob’s home. She also seemed to look comfortable there, relaxing for the holidays next to his Christmas tree.

Well, according to The Blast, the photos are of the wife of a friend of Rob’s and their baby. Apparently, friends of the reality TV star gathered at his crib and there were more people there besides Salazar and her baby.

What makes this story, at least initially, so interesting is that Fabby is friends with Nia Guzman, Chris Brown’s baby mama.

Last year, Rob Kardashian’s Christmas was not good to say the least. At the time, he was knee deep in a relationship battle with Blac Chyna. Remnants of that break up are still making headlines today.

Chyna is claiming she acted in self-defense over a lawsuit stemming from the 2016 holiday meltdown and denies she abused Rob or his sister, Kylie Jenner.

Hopefully Rob finds the right woman soon.