Blac Chyna Finally Explains Why She Allegedly Tried To Pistol Whip Rob Kardashian And Strangle Him With An iPhone Cord

Blac Chyna is claiming she acted in self-defense during an incident where she allegedly attacked her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian last year.

Rob filed suit against his baby’s mother, claiming she was under the influence of alcohol when she reportedly attempted to strangle him with an iPhone cord on December 14, 2016.

He says she chased him around the home he was renting from sister Kylie Jenner and was playing with his gun while she reportedly struck him in the upper body as he tried to get away. Rob also claims Chyna subsequently damaged property at the house, which got Jenner involved in the suit as a plaintiff.

BC’s claiming it was all self-defense though and all violent acts she took part in reflected such. According to The Blast, she’s denying any wrongdoing and refutes that she cause the damage at the home. Documents obtained say her behavior was “caused and necessitated by the actions of Plaintiffs, and was reasonable and necessary for Defendant’s self-defense and defense of others.”

Blac Chyna wants the assault, battery and vandalism lawsuits to be thrown out. We’ll keep you updated on this story as more details become available.