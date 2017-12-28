Report: Blac Chyna Furious Over Kardashians Trashing Her Domestic Violence Claims

New reports indicate that the former stripper is upset after learning about their suit and claims that they are sending a terrible message to women who have been physically abused.

Yesterday, the Kardashians fired back at Blac Chyna 's claims that they sabotaged her now-canceled E! reality show with Rob Kardashian and slammed her claims of domestic violence in a lawsuit of their own.

According to TMZ, sources connected to Chyna claim that she believes that, through their suit, the Kardashians are telling women that obtaining a domestic violence restraining order is something to be ashamed of.

This comes in response to the famous family rebutting the model's claims, saying that Rob & Chyna was canceled because Chyna got a restraining order against her now ex-fiancé, making it impossible for them to shoot together since he is now legally prohibited from interacting with her.

Chyna reportedly is furious about the lawsuit as she claims she only got the restraining order to protect her and her daughter, Dream. She eventually dropped it after Rob agreed to pay her $20,000 a month in child support, leaving the Kardashians to believe that she never felt threatened in the first place.