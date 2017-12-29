Bye, Hater: Someone Started A Petition Claiming Meghan Markle Is 'Unfit For Royalty'

The latest piece of hate comes in the form of a scathing petition which claims the former actress is not worthy of a place in the Royal Family because of her past.

Meghan Markle has had her fair share of haters since it was announced that she is officially engaged to marry British royal Prince Harry .

A London resident named Louisa Pawsey penned a petition on Change.org where she claimed that despite Markle being set to marry Prince Harry, the former Suits star should not be given a title by the royal family.

"We the undersigned believe that Meghan Markle is unsuitable to be a member of the Royal Family and to have an official position in representing this country," the petition reads. "She has shown her disrespect for the Monarch and Royal Family by pulling faces and sticking her tongue out to the visitors during her first public appearance with the Queen."

While it remains a mystery where Pawsey got this impression of the actress, who has been publicly poised throughout her transition, she continued to roast Markle, bringing up her past stint as a Deal Or Not Deal model in an attempt to invalidate her entry into the family.

"The fact that members of the Armed forces are resigning due to the fact they had naked pictures of her in their barracks shows how little respect she will command," she writes, referencing photos of her, clothed, from the game show.



The rant continues, "No member of the Royal Family should have naked images of them freely available on the internet as she does. Her constant sex simulation makes her a laughing stock and an embarrassment to this country. Her previous divorces and cheating on partners does not lend us to believe she will be faithful to Harry. Please prevent her from having an official role or title after her marriage to Harry."

Pawsey went on to violently rant about her opinions about Markle for a few more paragraphs, while conveniently ignoring the rampant images of partying, womanizing, drug use and more from other members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, who was once pictured wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party.

As of writing, the ridiculous petition has garnered 602 signatures and is highly unlikely to have any effect on the proceedings of Meghan and Prince Harry's nuptials.