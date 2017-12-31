Wait...Did Tiny Play A Role In Tamar And Vince’s Recent Divorce Drama?

The divorce drama between Tamar Braxton and her estranged husband Vincent Herbert has been at peak levels as of late.

Just to catch you up, Vince was arrested after allegedly physically abusing Tamar on Christmas Day. That was later debunked by Braxton herself (the physical part anyway) and then oh, she called the woman who’s carrying Vince’s baby a “whore.”

Now, it seems that there’s a new man in the singer/actress’ life. According to TheShadeRoom, Tamar has rekindled an old fling from before her marriage to Vince.

He goes by the name Mr. Rikk, and aparently they began talking as soon as Tamar’s marriage fell apart.

“She’s been happy, having great shows, and hasn’t been stressed out,” the source told the gossip website. Actually, it’s alleged that he was the reason Vince got belligerent on Christmas day.

To make things even more juicy, apparently it was Tiny who introduced Tamar and Mr. Rikk. He used to live next door to Ms. Harris and T.I. in Bel-Air.

The saga continues...