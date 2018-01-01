Hey Rob Kardashian, Your Ex That ‘Got Away’ Is Single Again…

Rob Kardashian’s former boo has reportedly split from her newer man.

According to TheJasmineBrand, over the weekend, a source told them that OT Genasis and Malika Haqq are through.

Haqq, who is best friends with Khloe Kardashian, along with OT deleted all their social media photos of them together and also stopped following each other on Instagram.

What’s strange is that the two reportedly attended Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash together just last week.

Last month, they vacationed in Haiti together.