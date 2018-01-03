Laura Govan Denies Rumors She's Having Vince Herbert's Baby By Saying She Likes Her Men 'A Little Lighter, A Little Whiter'

Now, the reality star is breaking her silence on the allegations on The Breakfast Club and, in the process, she reveals exactly how she feels about Vince.

Tamar Braxton and her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, made headlines hours before the new year hit when she alluded that former Basketball Wives star Laura Govan was the woman whom her husband knocked up during their marriage.

Calling into the radio show, Govan started out by making it clear that she is not attracted to the music exec.

"No disrespect," she said. "I think he's a great guy, but he's so not my type... I got a type. That ain't it."

When asked to describe what her type of man actually looks like, she said, "I like 'em a little lighter, a little whiter."

Now that she claims she has no involvement in Tamar and Vince's crumbled marriage, what does she have to say to the singer's allegations that Gilbert Arenas, the father of her child, relayed the message that she was seeing her husband?

"I don't know. To be honest with you, my answer is, 'I don't know,'" she said before stressing that none of the rumors are true and that she just wants to "move on with her life."

She did, however, mentioned that she is seeing someone who she deems "very quiet, smart and sweet."

"He's everything I've ever wanted in a man and I just want to keep it to myself," she said.

