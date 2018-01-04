'Don't Even Try Me': Kim Kardashian Snapped Over This Hateful Tweet Involving Her Kids

Destiny’s Manifesto: Why 2017 Will Be Remembered As The Year We Began Dismantling The Myth Of White Supremacy
Kim Kardashian can tolerate a lot when it comes to her pubic persona, but she's recently made it clear that one thing she's not willing to see tarnished is her commitment to her children.
The reality TV royal proved this when she posted a lengthy tweet on Wednesday addressing claims that she left her recently hospitalized son alone while she partied it up on New Year's Eve.
Her spirited tweet came in response to a post made by one of her fans who questioned why anyone would think Kim and her hubby, Kanye West, were "partying" while their son, Saint, was battling pneumonia in the hospital.
Upon seeing the tweet, Kim went into full on mama bear mode, sending a stern warning to all those questioning her role as a mother.
"Don't even try me when it comes to my kids," she said.
See her full explanation of how the situation was actually handled below:
After the brief hospital stay, Saint is now fine and back with his family at home.
As shown by Kim's response, she's not one to play when it comes to her children.
