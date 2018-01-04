'Don't Even Try Me': Kim Kardashian Snapped Over This Hateful Tweet Involving Her Kids

Kim Kardashian can tolerate a lot when it comes to her pubic persona, but she's recently made it clear that one thing she's not willing to see tarnished is her commitment to her children. The reality TV royal proved this when she posted a lengthy tweet on Wednesday addressing claims that she left her recently hospitalized son alone while she partied it up on New Year's Eve.

Her spirited tweet came in response to a post made by one of her fans who questioned why anyone would think Kim and her hubby, Kanye West, were "partying" while their son, Saint, was battling pneumonia in the hospital.

why do people continuously think KimYe were “partying” New years Eve while saint was at the hospital? Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they werent around when Saint was sick is really stupid af. Yal love to hate Kim, just to hate her, its dumb at this point! — Jake (@thejakekardash) January 3, 2018

Upon seeing the tweet, Kim went into full on mama bear mode, sending a stern warning to all those questioning her role as a mother. "Don't even try me when it comes to my kids," she said. See her full explanation of how the situation was actually handled below:

I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don't even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

After the brief hospital stay, Saint is now fine and back with his family at home. As shown by Kim's response, she's not one to play when it comes to her children.

Written by Moriba Cummings