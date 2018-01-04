Here’s What The Wayans Family Thinks Of Bruno Mars And Cardi B’s ‘Finesse’ Video

In case you missed it, this week’s #TBT was lit AF courtesy of Bruno Mars and Cardi B . The duo paid homage to the legendary sketch comedy series In Living Color in the official video for their new collab, “Finesse” remix. Created by Keenan Ivory Wayans in 1990, In Living Color is responsible for igniting the careers for a wide variety of entertainers, so it’s only right that the Wayans family issued their stamp of approval.

Damon and Marlon Wayans couldn’t get over how “dope” the video was, while their sister Kim Wayans got a little “emotional” after viewing the nostalgic visual. Second generation Wayans comedian Damien even shared his appreciation for the video.

While a wide variety of the Wayans family has spoken out about the “Finesse” remix video, Keenan, who served as the show’s creator and writer, has yet to speak out about the video paying homage to his classic series.

Check out the Wayans family reactions to Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse” remix video: