Kandi Burruss Claps Back After Her Employees Call Her 'The Boss From Hell'

Kandi Burruss is all about her business and image and when those are in jeopardy of being tarnished, she goes into damage control mode. Her legal battle with former employee Johnnie Winston has been resolved, but she is taking extra steps to make sure that it stays that way.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed a motion to seal the legal battle between her and Winston after they both reached an agreement to resolve the case.

Both parties involved are requesting that the court make final approval of the deal, with the reality star stressing that she wants the settlement filed under seal so that her brands and businesses will not be compromised by any public scandal.

She reportedly claims that if the settlement is made public, that can serve as a major threat to her professional reputation and her potential business interests. She claimed that the suit has already taken a toll on her businesses and professional rep, with her being labeled the "Boss from Hell" as a result of it.

"Ms. Burruss-Tucker's business and professional reputation should not suffer here simply based on Burruss-Tucker's celebrity status because the Parties' have found that settling the matter will be less of a nuisance and drain on personal, and the Court's resources, than continued litigation," the court document reads.

The judge is yet to rule.