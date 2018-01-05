You Won’t Believe Who Knew About Khloé’s Pregnancy Before Her Own Family

While there, Khloé made the shocking revelation that her tight-knit family actually wasn't the first to learn about her pregnancy.

Khloé Kardashian is one of the latest of the Kardashian clan to get pregnant and now that the secret's out, the reality starlet is going on the promo trail to give all of the details. Her most recent stop was on the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Revenge Body hostess told Kimmel that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and assistant knew her big news before her siblings and mother.

"So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I," she said. "We were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family. He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It's actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I'm excited about."

Of course, since she decided to save the news for the cameras, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians production staff had to also be in on her grand reveal long before her folks.

"They did! I've known the crew since 2007. We've had pretty much, essentially, the same crew," she said. "And they've been a part of so much, the best and the worst, in our lives."

