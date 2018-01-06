Whoa: A ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star’s Humble Living Situation Exposed By Roommate After Rent Dispute

Reality TV stars don't always live the lives they outwardly portray on television. This was proven in the case of a Black Ink Crew cast member who was recently exposed by her roommate after she failed to pay her half of the rent.

Reality star Donna Lombardi's current living situation was put on blast by her roommate who took to social media to share a slew of photos of how she's been living, away from the cameras.

She claims Lombardi hasn't paid rent yet and has since left her hanging. So, in an attempt to get revenge, she's chosen to showcase her "real" life on Facebook, which features a mattress that appears to be on the floor, surrounded by snack wrappers, a shelf of products, and more.

She even completed her shady exposé by posting a picture of the reality star for everyone to see it's legit.

