You’ll Never Guess Where ‘Felisha’ From ‘Friday’ Works Now

Of all the times you have have said or heard those two words, though, have you ever wondered where "Felicia" — actually spelled "Felisha" — is today?

It's been 22 years since the initial release of the cult classic Friday , which birthed the proven timeless dismissal, "Bye, Felicia."

According to Munchies, Angela Means Kaaya, the actress who brought the character to life in the 1995 comedy, is now the owner of Jackfruit Café, a vegan soul food restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

"Coming into the hood, I had to do this," the now retired actress said. "I had to do a soul food spread... to get people's attention and to let them know I do know what I'm doing. I can cook. Trust me, I got you."

Standing relatively young at just four-months-old, the restaurant is located in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood and serves a variety of dishes that are sure to fit your craving of the moment. The diverse menu includes everything from tacos and flautas to chili cheese fries with jackfruit, a healthy fruit that takes on the consistency of meat when cooked and broken down.

Though Means Kaaya has left her Friday days behind, she still keeps a piece of that moment in time with her in the form of a "Bye, Felicia" bell on her restaurant counter.

Get a little more info on Jackfruit Café, below: