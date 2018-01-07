This Photo Of Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Alaiya Will Make You Believe In Miracles

The little girl was born three months early, and weighs one pound.

Published 14 hours ago

Birthing a child is all but predictable, however for Alexis Skyy, the circumstances surrounding the day her daughter Alaiya was born were extraordinary.

Alaiya was born three months premature and only weighed a pound at the time of birth. Still, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has so far been optimistic, and previously, it was reported that that she and her daughter are doing okay.

Now, we’re getting a small look at Alaiya. Albeit not a full pic of the infant, Skyy did take to her Instagram story to show a flick of her baby’s tiny hand grabbing one of her new mother’s fingers. It really encapsulates the miracle of life.

Fetty Wap, who is the baby’s father, has also been involved in the birth. While no longer with Alexis, he still provided an update on the day his newest child was born. The “Trap Queen” rapper took to IG Live while at the hospital to let everyone know that the two were hanging in there.

Originally, TMZ reported that Alayia was “mostly out of the woods” in regards to her condition however she was placed in an incubator. Alexis Skyy gave birth via C-section after her water broke last Tuesday (January 2).

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

