This Photo Of Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Alaiya Will Make You Believe In Miracles

Birthing a child is all but predictable, however for Alexis Skyy , the circumstances surrounding the day her daughter Alaiya was born were extraordinary.

Alaiya was born three months premature and only weighed a pound at the time of birth. Still, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has so far been optimistic, and previously, it was reported that that she and her daughter are doing okay.

Now, we’re getting a small look at Alaiya. Albeit not a full pic of the infant, Skyy did take to her Instagram story to show a flick of her baby’s tiny hand grabbing one of her new mother’s fingers. It really encapsulates the miracle of life.