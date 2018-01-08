Friends No More: NeNe Leakes Rips Into Shereé And Her Felon Bae In Savage Rant

NeNe Leakes and Shereé Whitfield 's friendship finally seemed to be on the right track at the beginning of season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta . However, it now seems as the two are back at odds as NeNe read her former friend for filth during a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!

The ladies' beef dates back to Sunday night when Shereé threw some shade at NeNe during the reality show in response to the claims of the self-proclaimed "rich b***h" that her incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone, is a "con artist."

"Really, NeNe? You and Gregg both have mughsots," Shereé said during her confessional in the episode.

Well, NeNe took the time to respond to Shereé's words on Andy Cohen's talk show and she didn't hold back.

"I really don't care about Shereé bringing up a mugshot," she said. "Shereé is trying to — a mugshot does not equal — anybody can get a mugshot, first of all, for a traffic ticket."

Taking one last jab at her co-star's romance with a convict, NeNe continued her read with a few more harsh words.

"A mughshot does not equal 10 years in prison for doing a Ponzi scheme," she added. "I ain't spend a day in jail doing nothing, honey, OK? So you got 10 years in prison, you sure weren't walking around here being nice to no damn body. You got 10 years with the feds, honey. That's a whole other situation."

After zoning in on her man's illegal doings, NeNe then set her sights on Shereé, herself, bringing her dragging home.

"And, by the way, Shereé needs to worry about her own mugshot," she said. "Her son got a mugshot and her man got a mugshot, so please don't call out no mugshots. Let's be for real. She had hers expunged. She was stealing out the store, remember?"

Watch the clip for yourself below: