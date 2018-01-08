Zell Swag Is Shooting His Shot At A 'Black Ink Crew' Star...And Milan Christopher Is Jealous

Social media has somehow become the place for instant love connections. See something you like as you’re scrolling down your TL or explore page, finding your new bae could be as simple sliding in their DM or dropping a few emojis under their pics. While it may seem strange, that’s just the way love goes these days. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Zell Swag tried his hand at a social media love connection, but it didn’t go over the way he planned.

Zell appeared in an Instagram live video where he got his flirt on with Black Ink Crew ’s Kevin Laroy . While Kevin refused to take Zell up on his offer in front of their IG viewers, another VH1 reality star took note of the exchange and couldn’t wait to throw shade.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 8, 2018 at 2:36pm PST

Former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Milan Christopher hopped in The Shade Room’s comments after Zell beamed about chatting with Kevin on FaceTime for two hours. “Was this before or after you text me asking what I was doing,” Milan said.

Check out the exchange below: