Watch Bresha Webb Throw Herself At Drake And Quickly Get Curved

Shooting your shot takes courage, and it isn’t always a guaranteed success, just ask Marlon actress Bresha Webb . The social media maven-turned-sitcom star found out the hard way that all shots don’t swish when she tried her hand with Drake .

The pair turned up at a Golden Globes after party, and when Bresha heard Drizzy’s "One Dance,” she just knew that it was the perfect time to dance with the More Life rapper. Unfortunately, Drake kindly turned down her advances.

After footage of Bresha Webb made its way to popular online blog The Shade Room, the actress decided to clear her name. Shooting down rumors of her trying to actually bag the rapper, she said, “Listen, I’m on The Shade Room for asking Drake for a one dance. All I wanted was one dance. It was my favorite song. I could be on The Shade Room For a lot of things.”

“I wasn’t asking for his number. I wasn’t asking to smash. I was in a happy place. I was at the Golden Globes,” she added.

Not phased by Drake’s curve, Bresha concluded, “Judge me if you want, I’m still going to ask whoever the hell I want to dance. I don’t think there’s anything wrong for asking someone for a one dance, especially when they have a song called one dance.”

LOL!

Check out Bresha Webb’s reaction to getting curved by Drake below: