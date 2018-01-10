LMFAO: Woman Puts 'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray On Full Blast For Greasily Sliding Into Her DMs

Empire 's Bryshere Gray recently had a DM failure with the woman on the other end of the exchange airing their conversation out to the world, completed with a little something extra.

The woman in question posted a slew of screenshots showing her numerous exchanges with Empire's resident bad boy, seemingly initiated by the actor himself.

It seems as the two have history as she responds to one of his messages with, "I don't have your number no more."

Their conversation got a bit more heated once numbers were exchanged — again — with the woman labeling him a "psycho" after he asked if she would "hold him down" if she moved in with him. Their convo was seemingly cut short after the actor expressed his disapproval of her lack of interest.

"God bless I made a huge mistake giving u my number take care," he wrote.

This was followed by a proclamation by the woman stating that she is "NO groupie or a h*e," followed her her leaking his number for all her "n****s who wanna get on the show."

Messy.

Take a look, below: