Meet The Official Cast Of BET's 'Mancave'

With 2018 just kicking off, more BET original programming is under way, with the highly anticipated Mancave being first on the roster.
After the initial announcement of the show was made last month, the official four-man cast is now being revealed.
Learn more in the BET video, above.
As previously reported, journalist, political commentator, the series' creator and executive producer Jeff Johnson will serve as the moderator. Joining him will be R&B singer Tank, comedian and Black Jesus star Gerland "Slink" Johnson and music producer Marcos "Kosine" Palacios of famed production duo Da Internz.
The group will be joined by a new celebrity guest every week as they all share their opinions and insights on a slew of topics that pervade the male mind. These points of interest include entertainment, pop culture, sex and relationships, current events, politics, sports, and more.
In addition to these conversations, each episode will feature segments including field packages spearheaded by the men on the panel or an assigned correspondent.
BET's Mancave premieres on Thursday, January 18, at 10:30 p.m.
(Photo: Kris Connor/BET/Getty Images for BET)
