Tarana Burke Joins Tessa Thompson In Throwing Glorious Shade At Lena Dunham And We Are Living

New Couple Alert! Willow Smith Shows Off Her New Bae At The Beach
Wonder if Will and Jada approve...
Whether she’s falsely accusing NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. of ignoring her because of her looks, standing by a GIRLS writer accused sexual assault or showing up for a Time’s Up photo op without any involvement in the organization, GIRLS creator Lena Dunham’s antics often toe a line that call her feminist beliefs into question.
Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson called Dunham out for her photo op activism, but issued a response that led many to believe that she was apologizing. Thompson quickly took to social media clarifying her remarks and even got support from a leading civil rights activist.
Reposting an image of her initial post that was perceived as an apology, Thompson wrote, “This was not meant as an apology, as much as an attempt to re-center the conversation around the work. The truth remains: Many women, particularly women of color, don’t feel safe and seen. To those women, like Aurora Perrineau—I see you. I am with you. This must be clear.”
This was not meant as an apology, as much as an attempt to re-center the conversation around the work. The truth remains:— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 9, 2018
Many women, particularly women of color, don’t feel safe and seen. To those women, like Aurora Perrineau—I see you. I am with you. This must be clear. pic.twitter.com/XOEZZYfGpB
Thompson’s inclusion of actress Aurora Perrineau was a direct dig at Lena Dunham’s support of GIRLS writer Murray Miller after charges accusing him of sexually assaulting Perrineau were filed back in November.
While many applauded Thompson’s recent post, #MeToo creator Tarana Burke revealed her stance on Lena Dunham’s photo opp activism.
🤐 #IstandwithTessa https://t.co/xSLNOd8xPt— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 9, 2018
Burke’s support of Tessa Thompson drew a slew of acclaim from social media users.
Here's a hashtag that needs to be trending! Fuck Lena Dunham and her rape apologist bullshit. #istandwithtessa https://t.co/pVLCUPXEqn— Alexis 🥀 (@kaydeelex) January 11, 2018
For any woman of color to have to "apologize" to a piece of shit fake feminist like Lena Dunham is bullshit. Lena Dunham a false feminist who hasn't done shit for anyone in the movement, a major hypocrite. Shame on her and those who demanded that she receive that "apology''.— RiotGrrrlEwok (@CassCalderon) January 11, 2018
So Tessa Thompson has to sort of apologize/explain for her words regarding Lena Dunham re: the #TIMESUP and #MeToo movements WHEN LENA DUNHAM ADMITTED TO BEING A SEXUAL ABUSER ALONG WITH ALL OF HER OTHER WHITE FEMINISM NONSENSE????? What. Kind. Of. Absolute. Fuckery.— Allison (@allisonc115) January 10, 2018
(Photos from left: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Wonder if Will and Jada approve...
We don't all look alike.
COMMENTS