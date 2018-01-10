Tarana Burke Joins Tessa Thompson In Throwing Glorious Shade At Lena Dunham And We Are Living

Whether she’s falsely accusing NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. of ignoring her because of her looks, standing by a GIRLS writer accused sexual assault or showing up for a Time’s Up photo op without any involvement in the organization, GIRLS creator Lena Dunham ’s antics often toe a line that call her feminist beliefs into question.

Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson called Dunham out for her photo op activism, but issued a response that led many to believe that she was apologizing. Thompson quickly took to social media clarifying her remarks and even got support from a leading civil rights activist.

Reposting an image of her initial post that was perceived as an apology, Thompson wrote, “This was not meant as an apology, as much as an attempt to re-center the conversation around the work. The truth remains: Many women, particularly women of color, don’t feel safe and seen. To those women, like Aurora Perrineau—I see you. I am with you. This must be clear.”