Here's Why Usher's Herpes Accuser Is Suing Insurance Companies

Usher 's herpes case is now rearing its head in the new year as one of his accusers is going after three insurance companies with claims that they leaked her medical records without her permission.

According to TMZ, Laura Helm said she noticed her application for insurance in a blog post revealing her "private sensitive health information."

Her lawsuit states that she filed her application with an insurance broker which represented three companies back on July 31, 2017. She claims that the broker took screenshots of her application and sent them to the blog without her knowledge.

The three insurance companies she is suing, in addition to the blog, are United Healthcare, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana and Golden Rule Insurance Company.

In addition to the matter at hand, Helm also claims that the blog defamed her by saying she committed insurance fraud, which she firmly denies.

She initially took legal action against Usher back in July 2017. She eventually dismissed the lawsuit against the R&B singer.