Here’s The Vile Joke Bill Cosby Allegedly Made About The #MeToo Movement

The last few years of Bill Cosby ’s career have been plagued allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women. The 80-year-old comedian has maintained his innocence in spite of it all, and now he’s going the extra mile to ensure no new allegations surface against him.

While dining at a restaurant in Pennsylvania, the Inquirer claims Cosby said, “Please don’t put me on #MeToo.. I just shook your hand like a man,” a female reporter as he shook her hand.

Back in 2006, civil rights activist Tarana Burke founded the Me Too movement in an attempt to raise awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and assault in society. The #MeToo surfaced on social media as a response to rampid allegations of sexual misconduct within Hollywood at the hands of disgraced exec Harvey Weinstein.

Bill Cosby is presently preparing for a new trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted in 2004. Cosby’s original trial ended in a mistrial because jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.