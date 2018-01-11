‘L&HH’ Star Young Hollywood Claims He’s Getting Death Threats Following Racist Comments About Amara La Negra

Now Young Hollywood is speaking out about the backlash he has gotten since his polarizing and borderline racist comments, and he even claims that he has been receiving death threats after being thrust into the spotlight.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami already secured its resident villain in self-proclaimed super producer Young Hollywood . The reality star came under fire after he told proud Afro-Latina Amara La Negra , on the show, that she should be "more Beyoncé and less Macy Gray" by softening her look.

Speaking with TMZ, Young Hollywood first attempted to clarify his stance on Amara La Negra's look, backtracking from his strongly worded and pretty clear opinion that she was not attractive or authentically Latina, in his eyes.

"It's a topic that a lot of people don't talk about. Afro-Latinos," he said. "I'm very well acquainted with the story, the history of my culture, where we come from... I understand history. I know. People think that I'm ignorant. I know my culture, but I've never been on TV."

Blaming his ignorance and racist comments on his lack of experience before the camera, he went on to say that he is still learning how this whole realty TV business works.

"I don't know how to articulate my words," he continued. "I was speaking with her as a one-on-one conversation. I wasn't speaking to a community or at a society or taking an attack at it because at the end of the day, if that's the conversation, I stand on the side of the people that are trying to crucify me for something that I said that's part of entertainment."

He ended his piece by mentioning that he has been receiving death threats from Amara's supporters and that his hurtful words have had long-lasting effects on his life.

"I'm not racist at all. That's insane," he added. "I don't feel like I should be getting the death threats that I've been receiving."

He added that his comments have begun to affect his personal life and his relationships with friends and explained that he believes his character is under attack.

Take a look at his explanation, below: