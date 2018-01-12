Watch Khloé Kardashian Dance With A Flash Mob While Six Months Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian is pretty far along in her pregnancy, but that doesn't mean the reality star is planning on taking a back seat to the fun she's used to having.

The reality starlet, who is currently six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was recently taken by surprise by a flash mob on Thursday. Instead of walking through the crowd with her chin to the floor, the expectant mother joined in on the fun.

Her sisters Kim and Kourtney were nearby as they all left Topanga Mall in the San Fernando Valley, likely shooting for their reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

TMZ reports that Khloé and Kourtney actually were behind the elaborate setup as they organized it all as a surprise for Kim.

Watch Khloé get down in the video below: